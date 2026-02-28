Did you know 100 candidates auditioned for the role of Sandhya in Ayushmann Khurrana's film?

New Delhi:

Losing or gaining weight is incredibly difficult. But you've likely seen actors do it for films, often requiring rigorous training. One such example is actress Bhumi Pednekar, who gained 15 kg for her film Dum Laga Ke Haisha 11 years ago. It was her debut film. Considering the story, her weight was set at 100 kg. However, just a few months later, she surprised fans by losing weight and proving herself an inspiration for people

Bhumi Pednekar was chosen among 100 people

Bhumi Pednekar's path to her debut film wasn't easy, as she auditioned not just five or ten, but 100 girls. The script is said to have been written in 2007, but it took eight years for the film to be released. The film was shot in just 40 days.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha was released 11 years ago

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's film Dum Laga Ke Haisha was released 11 years ago. It was shot in a small house in Haridwar. However, the film received nationwide love at the box office, grossing Rs 113.85 crore on a budget of Rs 14 crore. The film won the hearts of fans. Its scenes and songs made audiences laugh and cry.

Bhumi Pednekar gained 15 kg of weight

Dum Laga Ke Haisha was Bhumi Pednekar's debut film, for which the actress gained 15 kg, as she had to maintain a weight of 100 kg during the filming. This marked the first time a Hindi cinema actress had been featured as a lead actress. Although this was the film's concept, after its release, Bhumi Pednekar surprised fans by losing 35 kg.

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's series Daldal. Before that she was seen romancing Ishaan Khatter in the Netflix show The Royals. She will next be seen in the untitled Imran Khan/Danish Aslam project.

