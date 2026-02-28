Ranabaali: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda look unrecognisable in Endhayya Saami | Watch

New Delhi:

Two days after the wedding of South's most loved couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the makers of their upcoming film Ranabaali have given fans a beautiful surprise. The makers have released a new poster of Vijay and Rashmika, along with a glimpse of the first song, Endhayya Saami. It depicts Vijay and Rashmika's wedding, clearly demonstrating their chemistry and love.

The makers have released a special song from the film to surprise the newlyweds, Vijay and Rashmika, and their fans. This song depicts the wedding of Ranabaal (Vijay Deverakonda) and Jayamma (Rashmika Mandanna) and the love that blossoms between them. The makers have also wished the couple a happy wedding.

Sneak peek into Endhayya Saami

The 1 minute 20 second video begins with the wedding ceremony. Aarti is performed for Ranabaal and Jayamma. She then enters the house, carrying the Kalash. The video then depicts the tender love and romance between the couple. At the end of the video, the makers wish Vijay and Rashmika a happy wedding.

Music by Ajay and Atul

Released in Hindi as O Mere Sajan, the song features vocals by Shweta Mohan and Javed Ali. The music is by Ajay and Atul. Kshitij Patwardhan has written the lyrics. Only a glimpse of the song has been released so far.

Vijay is seen as the king, and Rashmika as the bride

In addition, the makers have also released a new poster. In the video, Vijay and Rashmika are seen sitting on a high platform. Throughout the video and poster, Vijay appears serious, while Rashmika appears a little nervous.

Since the film's story is set in the year 1878, Vijay's look resembles that of the kings of that time. He wears a dhoti and only a dupatta over it. Vijay looks quite dashing with long hair, earrings, and a bushy moustache. Rashmika, dressed in a red saree, looks like a bride.

Ranabaaliwill release on September 11

Directed by Rahul Sankrityayan, Ranabaali is a historical drama film inspired by the history of Rayalaseema. Vijay Deverakonda plays Ranabaali and Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma. Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo will play the villain in the film. The film will be released in theaters on September 11, 2026.

Vijay and Rashmika will be seen together on screen for the third time

Ranabaali marks Vijay and Rashmika's third film together. They previously appeared in the 2018 romantic comedy Geetha Govindam and the 2019 sports drama Dear Comrade. Both films were box office successes. Now, fans are excited to see their favorite couple together on the big screen once again. This film will be their first film together since their marriage.

