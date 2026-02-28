Fangirl to celebrity wife: A look at Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeeta Sornalingam's love story

New Delhi:

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is currently in the news for various reasons. On one hand, the superstar is preparing to enter politics full-time, and on the other hand, his last film, Jana Nayagan, is yet to be released. Vijay has also made headlines for his personal life. His wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, recently filed for divorce in the Chengalpattu Family Court on February 27, 2026.

However, Vijay has yet to officially announce his decision. Vijay's wife, Sangeeta, who typically stays away from the limelight, has now become a topic of discussion. So, let's know everything about the couple.

A rift in the relationship after 27 years

Sangita and Vijay have filed for divorce under Section 27(1) (a) of the Special Marriage Act, 1954. They were married in 1999. They have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha. However, after 27 years of marriage, Vijay and Sangeeta Sornalingam's relationship is now in trouble. Sangeeta has decided to separate from the superstar and has filed for divorce.

For the unversed, Sangita Sornalingam is best known as Thalapathy Vijay's wife, but beyond that, she has also had her own distinct identity. Sangeeta is the daughter of a well-known Sri Lankan industrialist and was raised in the UK. However, not much information about her is available in the public domain.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeeta Sornalingam's love story

Thalapathy Vijay made his debut as a lead actor in 1992 with Naalaiya Theerpu and subsequently delivered several hit films, garnering a huge fan base not only in India but also abroad. The success of his first hit film, Poove Unakkaga, also introduced him to his future life partner. Following the film's success, Vijay was shooting for his upcoming film in Chennai when a fangirl approached him and praised his performance, and this fangirl later became Vijay's life partner. This fangirl was none other than Sangeetha Sornalingam.

Sangeetha stays away from public life

Sangeetha was very impressed with Vijay. They struck up a friendship from the very first meeting, and the friendship blossomed into love. Vijay introduced Sangeetha to his parents and then a few months later, he introduced her to his parents. Vijay's parents were also impressed with Sangeetha. During the second meeting, Vijay's father directly asked Sangeeta if she was interested in becoming his daughter-in-law. She accepted the proposal and after receiving confirmation from Sangeeta's parents, the two were married on August 25, 1999. Despite being the wife of a superstar, she has always remained out of the limelight. Vijay's children also stay away from the limelight.

Thalapathy Vijay's last film is Jana Nayagan

Vijay is currently in the news for his final film, Jana Nayagan, which is still in limbo. After losing a legal battle, the filmmakers have resubmitted it to the Censor Board for approval. It's worth noting that the film, scheduled for release on January 9, 2026, still has no official release date. It remains to be seen when Vijay's last film will be released, as he is currently heavily involved in politics.

