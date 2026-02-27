Who all are in Thalapathy Vijay's family? Here's everything you need to know

New Delhi:

Thalapathy Vijay was born on June 22, 1974, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu into a family with strong roots in the entertainment industry. On Friday, February 27, 2026, his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam filed for a divorce at Chengalpattu district court and since then social media users seemed interested in knowing about the Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder's family.

So let's know about Vijay's parents, elder brother, wife, children and extended family.

Thalapathy Vijay's parents

Thalapathy Vijay' father, SA Chandrasekhar, is a renowned director and producer in the Tamil film industry. He has directed many films, mostly in the 1980s and 1990s, and is one of the key persons in the Tamil film industry. Chandrasekhar's mentorship played a crucial role in Vijay's entry into the film industry and his success. He launched Vijay in his initial films, including Naalaiya Theerpu (1992), which was Vijay's first successful venture.

His mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, is a playback singer and music director. She has worked in the Tamil film industry and has contributed to the soundtracks of many films. Shoba was an important part of Vijay's life, especially during his initial days, as she provided him with moral support and kept him grounded despite his immense popularity.

Thalapathy Vijay's siblings

Vijay has only one brother, VAS Raghavendra, who is older than him. He decided not to be involved in the film industry and chose a business career. He has always kept a low profile and is out of the public eye, but he has always been supporting his brother in his career.

About Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeeta Sornalingam

Vijay married Sangeeta Sornalingam in 1999. She is a businesswoman and comes from a Tamil family in the United Kingdom. Despite being married to one of the biggest stars in the Tamil film industry, she keeps a low profile and stays away from the public eye.

Thalapathy Vijay' children

Vijay and Sangeeta have two children, son Jason Sanjay, who was born in 2000. He occasionally appears with his father in public gatherings. Although Jason is still young, he has shown interest in acting, just like his father.

Divya Shasha (born in 2005), Vijay’s younger daughter, is also kept away from the limelight and leads a private life away from the media. She occasionally appears in family gatherings and events.

Thalapathy Vijay's extended family

Vijay has a close-knit family, with his father being a well-known personality in the Tamil film industry. His extended family consists of several cousins who belong to different professions. However, none of his cousins have followed in his footsteps and pursued acting or filmmaking as a career. Nevertheless, his impact on the industry has certainly influenced the careers of people around him.

Also Read: TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam files for divorce, moves Chengalpattu district court