Bill Clinton defends Epstein ties under oath: 'I saw nothing wrong' amid Republican grilling

Washington:

Former President Bill Clinton endured over six hours of intense questioning from House lawmakers in Chappaqua, New York, on Friday (February 27), marking the first time a US ex-president faced compelled congressional testimony. Declaring "I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong" in an opening statement posted on social media, Clinton addressed his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier convicted in 2008 for soliciting underage prostitution. No charges have been leveled against Clinton, but Republicans seized the rare chance to probe a relationship spanning the late 1990s and early 2000s, including flights on Epstein's plane and White House visits. Clinton insisted he witnessed no abuse signs and distanced himself post-2008 plea, often citing faded memories of events two decades old.

Epstein connections under scrutiny

Lawmakers pored over documented links, like Epstein's 17 White House visits during Clinton's presidency and 27 flights on Epstein's jet for humanitarian trips, plus photos of Clinton with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's convicted sex-trafficking accomplice, in pools and on planes. House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer highlighted how powerful figures evaded accountability for Epstein associations after his crimes surfaced. Clinton's wife, Hillary, testified the day prior, denying knowledge of Epstein or abuse and deferring details to her husband; Bill rebuked including her as "simply not right." Democrats joined the fray, pressing Clinton on specifics while Republicans relished the under-oath scrutiny amid lingering Epstein file releases.

Republican push meets conspiracy echoes

Republicans had clamored for years to question Clinton, fueled by Epstein's 2019 jail suicide and newly surfaced DOJ photos showing Clinton arm-in-arm with a redacted woman aboard Epstein's plane. Comer vowed exhaustive probing, claiming evidence of deep ties, while Clinton accused Epstein of hiding misdeeds expertly. The closed-door session ended with commitments to release transcripts and video swiftly, amplifying public demands for transparency on elite Epstein networks.

Bipartisan calls for broader accountability

Democrats hailed the precedent, urging President Trump's testimony on his own Epstein history and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's post-2005 contacts- like a 2011 event and 2012 island lunch- despite Lutnick's claims of cutting ties. Rep. Robert Garcia demanded Trump "man up" before the committee, while Trump voiced sympathy for Clinton, saying he disliked seeing him deposed. Even Republicans like Rep. Nancy Mace and Ro Khanna backed subpoenaing Lutnick, signalling potential cross-party votes. As files unseal further, the hearings spotlight uneven justice for the powerful entangled in Epstein's web.