TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam files for divorce, moves Chengalpattu district court

New Delhi:

Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce on February 27, 2026 at Chengalpattu Family Court. The petition marks the first formal legal step in the couple’s separation. Vijay, who is not only a leading Tamil actor but also the founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has not yet issued an official statement regarding the matter. Further proceedings in the case are awaited as the court takes up the petition for hearing.

Vijay and Sangeetha marriage

The South Indian actor, Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam tied the knot on August 25, 1999, and the ceremony was attended by all the big stars. While on one hand, Vijay is a Christian, on the other hand, Sangeetha is a Hindu. The couple had planned to have a Hindu wedding ceremony, followed by a glamorous reception in Chennai.

Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam's children

After their wedding, they experienced parenthood for the first time in 2000. Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam's first child was a baby boy born on August 26, 2000. The couple had named him Jason Sanjay Vijay.

Soon the young boy was elevated to the status of big brother, with the arrival of Vijay and Sangeetha's second baby, whom they had named Divya Saasha. Speaking about Thalapathy Vijay's kids, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, the two kids are slowly and steadily making their way into the limelight.

Thalapathy Vijay's last film is Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, Vijay's last film is still in jeopardy. The makers who lost the legal battle have sent the film again for citification to censor board. It is significant to note that the film that was set to release on January 9, 2026 still does not have an official release date. Now it remains to see when will Vijay's last film release as he's talking on the role of politician full time.

