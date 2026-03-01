Sanath Jayasuriya set to step down as Sri Lanka coach after loss against Pakistan

New Delhi:

In a major development for SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket), the side’s head coach, Sanath Jayasuriya, has decided to step down from his role as the head coach after his side’s loss against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides locked horns at the Pallekelle International Stadium on February 28, and Pakistan registered a five-run victory.

After the loss, Sanath Jayasuriya announced his decision to step down. It is worth noting that he had not informed the SLC of his decision but had already made up his mind that the ongoing T20 World Cup would be his final assignment with the side.

"I thought it was time to give it to someone else. That's why about two months ago I'd said during the England series that I don't have hopes of staying in the job for long. I'd taken this decision by then. I thought I'd be able to leave as coach on a good note in the World Cup. I wasn't able to do that as well as I'd like, and I'm sad about that,” Sanath Jayasuriya was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Jayasuriya hinted at fulfilling his contract

Furthermore, while Jayasuriya announced that he would be stepping down from the role, he did hint at completing his contract that runs through June 2026. He talked about having to discuss the formalities with the board as well.

"My contract runs till June. I haven't given SLC any news officially yet. They don't know that I am going to say this even. I will need to go and discuss with them. If they can get somebody [to coach the team] then definitely [they should do that],” he said.

"Over the last one-and-a-half years I was able to bring the team from where we were. In ODIs we were ranked eighth or ninth and we didn't even qualify for a Champions Trophy. But I was able to bring us to No. 4. I've brought the Test team to No. 6, and the T20 team is also sixth or seventh [they currently sit at eighth],” he added.

