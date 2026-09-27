Where to watch India vs West Indies, 1st ODI live on TV and stream online?

The stage is set for the beginning of the multi-format series between India and the West Indies. The two sides are kicking off the series with three ODI matches and will follow it up with five T20I matches as well. It is interesting to note that the first ODI of the series will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27.

Led by Shubman Gill, the Indian team will hope to put in their best performance in the series, as the three-game affair could prove to be good preparation for the upcoming ODI World Cup in 2027. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will feature for the Men in Blue as well.

On the other hand, the West Indies, who are due to play the ODI World Cup qualifiers in early 2027, will hope for a good showing against India as they gear up for their qualifying matches.

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI - Broadcast details

When will the India vs West Indies, 1st ODI, begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played on Sunday, September 27th.

At what time will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where is the India vs West Indies 1st ODI being played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at Greenfield International Stadium.

Where can you watch the India vs West Indies 1st ODI in India?

The live telecast for the India vs West Indies, 1st ODI, will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the India vs West Indies 1st ODI in India?

The live stream for the India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India’s ODI squad v West Indies: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, and Jayden Seales.