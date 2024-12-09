Do THIS first thing in the morning after getting up from bed to avoid heart attack and stroke in winter

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Do this thing in the morning to avoid heart attack and stroke in winter.

From the mountains to Delhi NCR, the cold has increased a lot. However, this is just a trailer, the picture is yet to come because experts are expecting record-breaking cold this time and if this happens, then even a little carelessness will be very harmful to health. Your heart will be at the greatest risk. By the way, news of heart attacks has already started coming. Cases of heart attacks start increasing rapidly in harsh winters. The reason for this is cold weather and cold winds. Blood vessels shrink due to freezing and the blood supply slows down. Blood pressure becomes high and the risk of heart attack increases. In which news of heart attacks in the morning is heard more.

Whenever you get out of the blanket at night or in the morning, do not get up immediately, because in cold weather the blood thickens and if you get up immediately, many times the blood is not able to reach the heart and brain. The result can be heart attack and stroke. Therefore, whenever you get out of bed, first of all, sit down. After sitting for 20-30 seconds, hang your legs down for about 1 minute and then get up wearing a jacket or sweater. This will keep the blood circulation proper. Note down these formulas and follow them in winter. Know from Swami Ramdev how to avoid a heart attack?

What are the causes of heart attack in winter?

Winter season is the enemy of the heart. The cold temperature causes contraction of blood vessels which reduces the blood supply and thus, blood pressure becomes high which causes heart attacks.

Symptoms of a heart attack in winter

High BP

High Sugar

High Cholesterol

Chest Pain

Sweating

How to test the strength of your heart?

Climb 50-60 stairs in 1 minute. Do 20 sit-ups in a row then do a grip test i.e., remove the lid from the jar.

How to prevent cardiac arrest?

Improve your lifestyle, give up the habit of tobacco and alcohol, and eat healthy food instead of junk food. Do yoga and pranayama daily. Include walking, jogging and cycling in your routine. Share your problems instead of getting stressed.

Necessary checkups

Blood pressure once a month

Cholesterol at 6 months

Blood sugar at 3 months

Eye test at months

Full body once a year

Keep these things under control so that your heart remains healthy

Blood pressure

Cholesterol

Sugar Levels

Body Weight

A healthy heart diet plan

Increase the amount of water you drink in a day. Reduce salt and sugar intake. Take more fire, whole grains, nuts, and protein. Eliminate fear of heart attack, do micro exercise for 15 minutes. Drink gourd juice every morning and also drink a decoction of Arjuna bark.

