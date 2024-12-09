Monday, December 09, 2024
     
Do THIS first thing in the morning after getting up from bed to avoid heart attack and stroke in winter

The cases of heart attack and stroke increase a lot in winter. The reason for this can be cold and this mistake made after getting up from bed in the morning. Know the best formula to avoid heart attack and stroke in winter.

Edited By: Kristina Das Published : Dec 09, 2024 12:17 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK Do this thing in the morning to avoid heart attack and stroke in winter.

From the mountains to Delhi NCR, the cold has increased a lot. However, this is just a trailer, the picture is yet to come because experts are expecting record-breaking cold this time and if this happens, then even a little carelessness will be very harmful to health. Your heart will be at the greatest risk. By the way, news of heart attacks has already started coming. Cases of heart attacks start increasing rapidly in harsh winters. The reason for this is cold weather and cold winds. Blood vessels shrink due to freezing and the blood supply slows down. Blood pressure becomes high and the risk of heart attack increases. In which news of heart attacks in the morning is heard more.

Whenever you get out of the blanket at night or in the morning, do not get up immediately, because in cold weather the blood thickens and if you get up immediately, many times the blood is not able to reach the heart and brain. The result can be heart attack and stroke. Therefore, whenever you get out of bed, first of all, sit down. After sitting for 20-30 seconds, hang your legs down for about 1 minute and then get up wearing a jacket or sweater. This will keep the blood circulation proper. Note down these formulas and follow them in winter. Know from Swami Ramdev how to avoid a heart attack?

What are the causes of heart attack in winter?

Winter season is the enemy of the heart.  The cold temperature causes contraction of blood vessels which reduces the blood supply and thus, blood pressure becomes high which causes heart attacks.

Symptoms of a heart attack in winter

  • High BP
  • High Sugar
  • High Cholesterol
  • Chest Pain
  • Sweating

How to test the strength of your heart?

Climb 50-60 stairs in 1 minute. Do 20 sit-ups in a row then do a grip test i.e., remove the lid from the jar.

How to prevent cardiac arrest?

Improve your lifestyle, give up the habit of tobacco and alcohol, and eat healthy food instead of junk food. Do yoga and pranayama daily. Include walking, jogging and cycling in your routine. Share your problems instead of getting stressed.

Necessary checkups

  • Blood pressure once a month
  • Cholesterol at 6 months
  • Blood sugar at 3 months
  • Eye test at months
  • Full body once a year

Keep these things under control so that your heart remains healthy

  • Blood pressure
  • Cholesterol 
  • Sugar Levels
  • Body Weight 

A healthy heart diet plan 

Increase the amount of water you drink in a day. Reduce salt and sugar intake. Take more fire, whole grains, nuts, and protein. Eliminate fear of heart attack, do micro exercise for 15 minutes. Drink gourd juice every morning and also drink a decoction of Arjuna bark. 

