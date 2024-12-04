Suffering from severe Cold and Cough? 5 home remedies to clear phlegm deposited in the chest

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 home remedies to clear phlegm deposited in the chest

Accumulation of phlegm in the chest is a common problem during winter and changing weather. This problem not only causes difficulty in breathing but can also increase cough and sore throat. Due to this, weakness is felt in the body, and daily work is also affected. Although medicines can be resorted to, home remedies can be the safest and most effective option to relieve this problem. Here we will tell you 5 such home remedies that will not only help in clearing the phlegm accumulated in the chest but will also provide relief from cough and sore throat.

1. Lemon and Black Pepper

Lemon is a good source of vitamin C, which boosts immunity. Black pepper helps in expelling phlegm. Consuming this mixture helps in eliminating phlegm and also helps in clearing the throat. Consuming it strengthens immunity and provides energy to the body.

Add one teaspoon of lemon juice and a pinch of black pepper to a cup of hot water.

Drink this in the morning on an empty stomach.

Drinking this will clear your throat, and the symptoms of a cold will go away.

2. Turmeric Milk

Turmeric milk contains curcumin, which is rich in anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. Drinking this milk will clear the phlegm accumulated in the chest. Drinking it will strengthen immunity, relax the body, and give you good sleep.

Mix half a teaspoon of turmeric in a glass of warm milk.

Drink this before sleeping.

This will not only clear the phlegm but will also strengthen the body's immunity.

3. Tulsi and Clove Tea

Tulsi and clove are both full of medicinal properties. Cough and sore throat It helps in reducing the cough. Drinking this tea reduces phlegm and gives relief in breathing. Drinking it also reduces the swelling of the throat. It helps in protecting the body from infection.

Add 7-8 basil leaves and 2 cloves in a cup of water and boil it.

Filter it and drink it twice a day.

4. Ginger and Black Pepper Kadha

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties, which reduce throat inflammation and phlegm. Black pepper helps fight infection. Drinking this decoction will provide relief from cough and sore throat. Consuming it will strengthen your immunity and reduce the symptoms of cold and cough.

Extract the juice of ginger. Mix one spoon of honey in it. Add black pepper powder to it.

Bring the water to a boil. Then filter it and drink it. Take it twice a day.

5. Steam Inhalation

Inhaling steam is an old and effective way to loosen the phlegm stuck in the chest. Inhaling steam thins the phlegm and makes it easier to expel. Inhaling steam helps to clear the nasal passages and also opens the respiratory system. Sore throat and cough are also relieved with the help of steam.

Take hot water in a big vessel. Add eucalyptus or mint leaves to it.

Take steam by putting a towel on your head. Do this process 2-3 times a day.

ALSO READ: Obesity and Overweight? Consume THESE soaked things on an empty stomach in the morning for rapid weight loss