Bengaluru techie suicide case: Does domestic violence include mental abuse? What Indian law says

The Bengaluru techie suicide case has shaken the conscience of the nation. The heartwrenching suicide incident, in which an AI engineer and deputy manager of a private company in Bengaluru, Atul Subhash, was found hanging at his residence at Manjunath Layout area in Bengaluru, had left a 24-page purported death note, giving extensive details of what he alleged was years-long emotional distress and mental harassment by his wife and relatives, and multiple cases filed against him. He recorded an over 80-minute video on Rumble, explaining his ordeal and mental pressure.

The entire details given by Subhash are subject to police inquiry but he highlighted that he was disturbed because of cases filed by his wife against him. In his purported death note, Subhash mentioned getting married in 2019. The couple had their son the following year.

The shocking case triggered a profound debate over the misuse of anti-dowry law and domestic violence law (Protection of Women against Domestic Violence Act, 2005) under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), previously Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Does domestic violence include mental abuse?

In the Subhash case, he was reported subjected to mental abuse. Now, a question arises, does domestic violence include mental abuse? Let's examine, what the laws say. According to Protection of Women against Domestic Violence Act, 2005, emotional or psychological abuse is considered a form of domestic violence. While physical abuse is easy to recognise, emotional and psychological harassment is often overlooked. However, laws and legal frameworks recognise emotional and psychological abuse, as part of domestic violence.

Legal definition of emotional domestic violence

Protection of Women against Domestic Violence Act, 2005 defines domestic violence broadly to encompass physical, sexual, verbal, emotional, and economic abuse. Suppressing behaviours, including intimidation, verbal abuse, threats, isolation, controlling attitude, constant criticism, humiliation, and manipulation fall under emotional or psychological abuse.

