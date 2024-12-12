Amid Bengaluru techie suicide case, Supreme Court lays down 8 factors for deciding alimony

Amid the ongoing debate surrounding the suicide of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, who had alleged harassment by his wife and in-laws over dowry charges, the Supreme Court has laid down an eight-point formula for deciding the alimony amount.
The eight points are:
- Social and economic status of husband and wife
- Basic needs of wife and children in the future
- Qualification and employment of both parties
- Means of income and property
- Wife's standard of living while living in in-laws' house
- Has she left her job to take care of the family?
- Reasonable amount for legal battle for a wife who is not working
- What will be the financial status of the husband, his earnings and other responsibilities along with alimony.