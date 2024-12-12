Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Amid Bengaluru techie suicide case, Supreme Court lays down 8 factors for deciding alimony

Amid Bengaluru techie suicide case, Supreme Court lays down 8 factors for deciding alimony

The 34-year-old techie, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, allegedly committed suicide alleging harassment by his wife and her family members who are from Jaunpur.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Dec 12, 2024 8:39 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 8:39 IST
Supreme Court lays down 8 factors for deciding alimony in
Image Source : INDIA TV Supreme Court lays down 8 factors for deciding alimony in dowry harassment cases

Amid the ongoing debate surrounding the suicide of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, who had alleged harassment by his wife and in-laws  over dowry charges, the Supreme Court has laid down an eight-point formula for deciding the alimony amount. 

The eight points are:

  • Social and economic status of husband and wife
  • Basic needs of wife and children in the future
  • Qualification and employment of both parties
  • Means of income and property
  • Wife's standard of living while living in in-laws' house
  • Has she left her job to take care of the family?
  • Reasonable amount for legal battle for a wife who is not working
  • What will be the financial status of the husband, his earnings and other responsibilities along with alimony.
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement