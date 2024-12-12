Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Not just 'Housefull 5', Akshay Kumar was also injured on the sets of THESE films

Not just 'Housefull 5', Akshay Kumar was also injured on the sets of THESE films

Akshay Kumar has suffered an eye injury while performing stunts on the sets of the film 'Housefull 5'. However, it is not for the first time, the actor was also injured on the sets of Holiday in 2014.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published : Dec 12, 2024 16:29 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 16:29 IST
Akshay Kumar
Image Source : X Akshay Kumar injured during Housefull 5 film shoot

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for Housefull 5 in Mumbai. The actor met with an accident while performing stunts for the film. According to reports, the actor's eye has been injured in the accident. Along with this, information about the actor's health has also come to light. However, it is being said that the actor is fine now.

How did the accident happen?

A report claims that something flew into Akshay's eye while performing stunts while shooting on the Housefull 5 set. An ophthalmologist was immediately called on the set, who bandaged the eye and asked him to rest for some time while shooting resumed with other actors. However, despite the injury, Akshay seemingly was determined to join the shooting soon as the film's production is in the final stages and he did not want it to be delayed.

Akshay Kumar was injured on these film sets as well

Khiladi Kumar, who is known for his athleticism has been injured on several other film sets as well. In 2014, the actor was injured during the shooting of Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and was immediately rushed to the Kokillaben Hospital in Mumbai. Akshay was also injured on the sets of the 2024 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Chote Miyan in Scotland. 

Housefull 5 cast

Housefull 5 features several actors from the franchise, including Akshay and Riteish Deshmukh, as well as the return of Abhishek Bachchan, Shreyas Talpade, Chunky Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri. The cast includes Fardeen Khan, Dino Morea, Johnny Lever, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh and Soundarya Sharma.

When will the film release?

The shooting of the film began in Europe earlier this year. The cast shot the film on a cruise ship for 40 days, which included a journey from Newcastle to Spain, Normandy, Honfleur and back to Plymouth. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy film 'Housefull 5' is scheduled to release on June 6, 2025.

Also Read: Fahadh Faasil's Bollywood debut film with Imtiaz Ali and Triptii Dimri finally gets its title

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Bollywood Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Bollywood News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement