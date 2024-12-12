Not just 'Housefull 5', Akshay Kumar was also injured on the sets of THESE films

Follow us on Image Source : X Akshay Kumar injured during Housefull 5 film shoot

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for Housefull 5 in Mumbai. The actor met with an accident while performing stunts for the film. According to reports, the actor's eye has been injured in the accident. Along with this, information about the actor's health has also come to light. However, it is being said that the actor is fine now.

How did the accident happen?

A report claims that something flew into Akshay's eye while performing stunts while shooting on the Housefull 5 set. An ophthalmologist was immediately called on the set, who bandaged the eye and asked him to rest for some time while shooting resumed with other actors. However, despite the injury, Akshay seemingly was determined to join the shooting soon as the film's production is in the final stages and he did not want it to be delayed.

Akshay Kumar was injured on these film sets as well

Khiladi Kumar, who is known for his athleticism has been injured on several other film sets as well. In 2014, the actor was injured during the shooting of Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and was immediately rushed to the Kokillaben Hospital in Mumbai. Akshay was also injured on the sets of the 2024 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Chote Miyan in Scotland.

Housefull 5 cast

Housefull 5 features several actors from the franchise, including Akshay and Riteish Deshmukh, as well as the return of Abhishek Bachchan, Shreyas Talpade, Chunky Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri. The cast includes Fardeen Khan, Dino Morea, Johnny Lever, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh and Soundarya Sharma.

When will the film release?

The shooting of the film began in Europe earlier this year. The cast shot the film on a cruise ship for 40 days, which included a journey from Newcastle to Spain, Normandy, Honfleur and back to Plymouth. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy film 'Housefull 5' is scheduled to release on June 6, 2025.

