Cold weather affects ENT, try naturopathy to cure ailments related to ears, nose and throat

A major revelation has come out in the latest study conducted at AIIMS, Delhi. The corona which we have left behind is still causing frightening side effects. Even after 2 years, people who were affected by the Delta variant of Corona feel dizzy just by climbing stairs or walking a kilometre. They get breathless. The people on whom this study was done were less than 50 years old, whose lungs' work capacity has decreased significantly due to the attack of corona and whose lungs have not yet recovered.

Such people need to be even more careful in this winter season because, in winter, the problems of asthma, COPD, and bronchitis patients increase even more. Be it cold air or virus bacteria, when they reach the respiratory tract through the nose and mouth and damage it, proper oxygen supply to the lungs is not possible due to swelling and infection. When the lungs do not get oxygen, breathing problems are inevitable. Apart from this, problems like viral fever, cold, cough, allergy, sore throat, and tonsils also do not make one enjoy the winter season.

ENT-related diseases increase in winter

Such people can neither go to see the snow in Kashmir nor enjoy the snowfall in Himachal. Do you know that not one or two but 80 diseases can be contracted through ENT? The number of diseases may sound like 80, but these diseases can be fought with just Pranayam-steam and gargle with hot water. Modern medical science also believes this. So let's know what other Ayurvedic remedies should be done to stop the attack on ENT along with Pranayam and how to get rid of the side effects of corona on the lungs. Let's know this from Swami Ramdev.

Winter season and ENT in danger

Cold weather attacks the nose, ears and throat. Entry of bacteria into the body through ears, nose and throat causes allergic infection. Viral fever, cold, cough, respiratory issues, sore throat and tonsils are common diseases which happen during winter.

Asthma patients should follow these tips

Add salt to the water, and gargle with lukewarm water. Take steam if needed.

What to do if you have dryness in your nose

Apply coconut oil, olive oil, and Vitamin E and can also use ghee.

What to do if you have a sore throat

Gargle with salt water

Nasyam with almond oil

Suck licorice

Immunity will be high

Giloy and Tulsi decoction

Turmeric Milk

Seasonal Fruits

Almond and walnut

Remedies for eye allergies

Wash your eyes with cold water

Put rose water in your eyes

Eat milk and mahatriphala ghee

Remove phlegm in this way so that you don't have a headache

Add 1 teaspoon reetha in 100 grams of water. Add a pinch of dried ginger and black pepper powder. Filter it and put 2-3 drops in the nose.