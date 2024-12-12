Indigestion issues during winter? Follow THESE easy Ayurvedic remedies to balance your digestive health

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ayurvedic remedies to balance your digestive health during winter.

Winter, with its crisp air and shorter days, brings a natural shift in the body’s rhythms, calling for mindful adjustments to maintain optimal digestive health. According to Ayurveda, digestion is key to overall well-being, and in winter, Agni (digestive fire) becomes stronger as the body generates internal heat to maintain its core temperature. This heightened Agni improves digestion, but the season’s influence on Vata and Kapha doshas can pose challenges. Vata’s dry and cold qualities may lead to dryness in the digestive tract, causing gas and constipation, while Kapha’s heavy and moist nature can result in bloating and sluggish digestion. To counter these effects, Ayurveda offers a holistic approach to maintaining balance and ensuring digestive wellness through easy-to-follow dietary and lifestyle practices.

Warm and nourishing foods

When we spoke to Dr Rini Vohra Shrivastava PhD., Scientific Advisor, Maharishi Ayurveda, she said that Ayurveda emphasises the value of consuming warm, cooked, and moist foods during winter to offset the season’s naturally cold and dry characteristics. Dishes like soups, stews, porridges, and root vegetables, as well as warm beverages like herbal teas, are particularly beneficial for keeping digestion strong. Incorporating warming spices such as ginger, cumin, cinnamon, black pepper, turmeric, and carom seeds into your meals helps stimulate Agni (digestive fire) and supports overall gut health.

Adding ghee to your diet is another staple Ayurvedic practice. It is known not only for balancing doshas but also for its role in lubricating the digestive tract and aiding smooth digestion. Ayurveda recommends eating your largest meal around midday when Agni is at its peak, as this ensures optimal digestion. By contrast, lighter meals in the evening allow the body enough time to digest before bedtime. Staying hydrated is equally crucial; sipping warm water throughout the day, complemented by ginger or carom seed tea after lunch and fennel tea post-dinner, supports digestion and prevents bloating. Finally, prioritising seasonal fruits and vegetables helps align your diet with nature’s rhythms, promoting both nourishment and digestive wellness.

Simple lifestyle changes

Small adjustments in daily habits can significantly improve digestion during winter. Abhyanga (oil massage) with warm sesame oil helps balance Vata and promotes better circulation and digestion. A gentle abdominal massage in a clockwise direction can relieve gas and bloating.

Regular exercise, such as yoga or brisk walking, stimulates digestion and boosts circulation. Walking 100 steps after dinner is particularly beneficial. Maintaining consistent meal timings, allowing adequate gaps between meals, and aligning your sleep schedule with nature—going to bed early and rising early—help support the body’s natural rhythms.

Mindful eating is an essential aspect of Ayurvedic practice. Avoid distractions, eat slowly, and listen to your body’s hunger cues to ensure efficient digestion.

Ayurvedic remedies for better digestion

Ayurveda provides several time-tested remedies to address digestive challenges during winter. Triphala, a blend of three fruits, helps balance doshas, supports digestion, and relieves constipation. Haritaki promotes regular elimination while maintaining a balanced digestive system. For soothing the digestive tract and enhancing Agni, Yashthimadhu is highly effective. Triphala Ghrit, a ghee infused with Triphala, lubricates the digestive system, aiding smooth digestion. Additionally, castor oil is beneficial in alleviating dryness in the digestive tract and supporting proper elimination. These remedies work holistically to maintain digestive health in the colder months.

Yoga and mindfulness for digestive health

Yoga plays an essential role in Ayurvedic practices for digestion. Poses like Vajrasana, Pawanmuktasana, Bhujangasana, Apanasana, and Malasana help stimulate digestion and ease discomfort. Mindfulness, too, is a powerful tool for digestive wellness. Stress and anxiety can disrupt Agni, but mindfulness practices like deep breathing, relaxation, and mindful eating can restore balance. By focusing on how and what you eat, you can align your diet with your doshas, avoid overeating, and ensure your food choices support Agni.

A balanced approach to digestion

Winter is a season of strength and renewal when approached with care. By incorporating warm, nourishing foods, making simple lifestyle changes, using Ayurvedic remedies, and practising yoga and mindfulness, you can maintain strong Agni and balanced doshas.

