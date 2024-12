Updated on: December 12, 2024 14:51 IST

Snowfall in J&K: Higher reaches of J&K receive snowfall as Kashmir reels under cold conditions

The higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir including Shopian, Kulgam and Baltal received snowfall on Thursday morning.The weather office said light rain or snow is expected at scattered places, especially in the higher reaches of the valley. Watch to know more!