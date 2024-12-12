Why Flight Mode is essential during flight? Know the real reason behind it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airplan mode of flight

When you board a plane, you might notice the flight attendants asking everyone to turn off their mobile phones or switch them to flight mode before takeoff. Many people follow this instruction, but not everyone understands the reason behind it. Let’s break it down.

A pilot shared some insights on social media about why it's important to turn off or set phones to flight mode during a flight. This pilot, known as @perchpoint, explained the concept of flight mode in a helpful video.

So, what is flight mode?

Flight mode is a setting on your phone that disconnects it from all networks, like cell towers and satellites. When you activate this mode, you can’t make or receive calls or messages. It simply stops your phone from trying to connect to any network.

Now, why do we need to do this?

According to the pilot, if you keep your phone on while the plane is in the air, it won’t cause the plane to crash or harm the aircraft systems. However, if your phone is connected to a network, it can create interference with the communication between the pilots and air traffic control.

In a plane with about 100 or 150 passengers, some of those phones may make an effort to connect to cell towers on the ground. The signals from your smartphone can interfere with the pilots' communications, potentially causing disruptions. This is why passengers are asked to switch their mobile phones to flight mode before takeoff. It’s all about keeping everyone safe and ensuring smooth communication in the sky!

