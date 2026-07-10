Karnataka to install CCTVs at temples after Ayodhya offering theft case: Here’s what CM said in this matter

Bengaluru:

In the wake of the Ram Temple donation theft case, the Karnataka government on Friday decided to implement continuous CCTV monitoring of donation boxes and every aspect of the counting process across all temples in the state under the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Muzrai) Department.

CCTV cameras would monitor donation boxes in temples

Announcing this decision in Belagavi, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that CCTV cameras would monitor the donation boxes placed near the sanctum sanctorum and every step of the counting process in all temples managed by the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department.

The Chief Minister added that control rooms for these CCTV cameras would be set up in the offices of the District SP, Deputy Commissioner, or taluka-level officials to ensure round-the-clock surveillance of all activities related to temple offerings. The directive comes in the wake of allegations of embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

CCTV cameras should operate round the clock

He said the CCTV cameras should operate round the clock and cover all areas within the temples, including places where money is collected and counted. "The recent developments at the Ram Mandir are disrespectful to all of us. Out of devotion, all of you have donated bricks, money, gold and silver for the temple. But the major theft that allegedly occurred there is deeply humiliating. What has happened there in the name of religion is known to everyone," Shivakumar said.

CCTV cameras to be set up as precautionary measure

Speaking to reporters, he said that, as a precautionary measure, it had been decided to install CCTV cameras in Muzrai temples across the state. "The CCTV cameras should cover the places where the donation boxes are opened, and the money is taken out and counted. They should be connected to the SP's office, the circle inspector's office and the deputy commissioner's office, like a traffic-control-room dashboard," he added.

Cameras should function 24/7

Stating that all major Muzrai temples should compulsorily have CCTV cameras, the CM said, "The money collected at the temple - when it is counted, and when the lock is opened and closed-everything should be captured on camera. The cameras should function 24/7. Officials have been asked to take the necessary measures in this regard."

To a question on the alleged 'Karnataka links' in the Ram temple donation row, Shivakumar said, "You should ask this question to BJP leaders."When asked whether he would investigate the allegations, he said he would comment after receiving a report.

"One of the INDIA bloc members, a former CM, has made a direct allegation. Mallikarjun Kharge (AICC president) has also commented on this. To put our own house in order first, and to ensure that we remain cautious about such incidents in our state, I have issued instructions regarding our Muzrai temples. As for the allegations, I will seek a report and comment further," he added.

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had recently pointed to alleged irregularities in donations for the Ram temple, claiming that people in Ayodhya had suggested that the "links to the theft" extended to Karnataka.He alleged that "underground and unregistered" people from Karnataka were involved in election-related conspiracies and claimed that their activities had now been exposed.

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