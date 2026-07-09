Money looted from Ram Temple donations was used for share trading and private lending, say police

Ayodhya:

The investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations from the Ram temple in Ayodhya has uncovered fresh details. According to police sources, a part of the misused donation money was allegedly invested in the share market, while some of it was given to others as loans in return for interest.

Investigators also believe that several financial transactions were carried out through the bank accounts of relatives and close associates to hide the movement of funds.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police on Thursday took accused Anukalp Mishra to his house and carried out a search that lasted around 20 minutes. Officers also questioned members of his family during the visit.

A day earlier, police had taken the other two accused, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey, to their respective homes for similar searches.

Thirty bank accounts frozen during investigation

Police have frozen 30 bank accounts linked to relatives of the three accused. Preliminary findings suggest that these accounts handled transactions that appeared to be much higher than the account holders' known sources of income, according to police sources.

Searches at the houses of the accused reportedly led to the recovery of bundles of cash, gold jewellery, including earrings and lockets, and a car. However, officials have not revealed the amount of cash seized or clarified from which residence the recovered items were taken.

During questioning, Anukalp Mishra and another accused, Avinash, allegedly admitted that part of the stolen donation money had been invested in the stock market. They also allegedly told investigators that some of the funds were lent out to earn interest.

Land purchase under scanner after document recovery

Police sources said the accused had allegedly transferred money to relatives and close associates before getting it sent back to their own bank accounts in an attempt to conceal the transactions.

Following Anukalp Mishra's interrogation, police searched his house in Ayodhya and recovered documents linked to the purchase of one acre of land in his name. The papers showed that the land had been bought for about Rs 6.7 lakh. Investigators believe its present market value is several times higher.

The alleged misuse of temple donations came to light in the first week of June after irregularities were reported during the counting of offerings at the Ram temple. Acting on the recommendation of the temple trust, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the matter.

The SIT found prima facie evidence of embezzlement, leading to the registration of an FIR. So far, eight people associated with the temple's donation-counting process have been arrested in connection with the case.

ALSO READ: Cash and gold jewelry recovered, car seized as probe continues in Ram Temple theft case: Sources