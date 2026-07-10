Who will issue Ram Temple VIP darshan passes now after Champat Rai, Anil Mishra IDs were deactivated?

Ayodhya:

A major change has been made to the Ram Mandir VIP darshan pass system in Ayodhya. The authority to recommend and issue VIP darshan passes has now been entrusted to Mahant Dinendra Das after the system IDs of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao were deactivated following their ouster from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. With Mahant Dinendra Das' ID now activated in the system, recommendations made by him will enable the issuance of both Sugam Darshan and Vishisht Darshan (VIP) passes for devotees visiting the temple.

Trustee recommendation mandatory for VIP passes

The Ram Mandir administration requires a trustee's recommendation for the issuance of VIP darshan passes. Following the latest administrative changes, Mahant Dinendra Das has been assigned this responsibility.

At present, the temple has two categories of special entry passes for devotees:

Sugam Darshan Pass

Vishisht Darshan (VIP) Pass

To facilitate the process, unique IDs are generated in the system for every trustee. These IDs are used to recommend and approve special darshan passes for devotees.

Allegations of irregularities in VIP pass issuance

According to the allegations under investigation, Tinnu Yadav, an accused in the Ram Mandir donation theft case, allegedly misused the VIP pass system to facilitate the issuance of hundreds of special darshan passes.

The allegations further claim that individuals considered close to Anil Mishra and Champat Rai were also involved in irregularities related to issuing VIP passes, allegedly generating lakhs of rupees through the process. The allegations are currently under investigation, and no court has established criminal liability.

Counting of donations continues despite outsourced staff exits

Amid reports that outsourced staff members have resigned, banking sources said that no fresh recruitment has been made after the arrest of eight accused in the donation theft case. Despite this, the counting of donations continues without disruption, as the current footfall of devotees remains manageable. Officials indicated that outsourced employees frequently leave their jobs because of comparatively low salaries, making staff turnover a recurring issue.

Outsourced staff did not handle cash Counting

Sources clarified that outsourced workers were responsible only for arranging and straightening currency notes before they were processed. The actual counting of donations is carried out exclusively by authorised bank personnel, ensuring that the counting process has not been affected by the departure of outsourced employees.

Trust meeting scheduled on July 22

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled to hold a meeting on July 22, during which the overall administrative arrangements, including the donation management system and temple operations, are expected to be reviewed. The discussions are likely to focus on ensuring smooth functioning and strengthening operational procedures going forward.

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