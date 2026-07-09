Ram Temple Trust disables VIP pass IDs linked to Champat Rai, Gopal Rao, Anil Mishra amid donation theft row

Ayodhya:

In a significant development amid the Ram Temple donation theft controversy, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has disabled the system-generated IDs linked to former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, Gopal Rao and Anil Mishra that were earlier used to recommend and issue VIP darshan passes. With the IDs now deactivated, no new passes can be generated through these accounts, effectively ending their role in the temple's recommendation-based pass issuance system.

How the VIP pass system worked

The Ram Temple issues two categories of special darshan passes: Sugam Darshan Pass and Vishisht Darshan (VIP) Pass. To facilitate these passes, the trust had created dedicated system-generated IDs for its trustees. Devotees recommended by trustees could receive special darshan passes through these IDs.

Following the latest decision, the IDs linked to Champat Rai, Gopal Rao and Anil Mishra have been disabled, meaning no Sugam Darshan or VIP Darshan passes can now be issued using their recommendations.

Allegations of large-scale misuse

According to the information available, accused Tinnu Yadav allegedly exploited this recommendation-based system to get hundreds of special darshan passes issued. The input also alleges that individuals considered close to Champat Rai and Anil Mishra were involved in an illegal network for issuing passes and earned lakhs of rupees through the alleged racket. These allegations have not been independently verified. Officials have identified three IDs through which the highest number of passes were reportedly generated. Those IDs have now been blocked as part of the trust's action.

No passes to be issued on their recommendations

With the three IDs deactivated and the individuals no longer associated with the trust, devotees will no longer be able to obtain Sugam Darshan or VIP Darshan passes based on their recommendations. The move is being seen as part of the trust's efforts to tighten oversight of the pass issuance mechanism amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities.

About the controversy

The donation theft case at the Ram Temple has triggered multiple administrative actions and intensified scrutiny of the temple's internal systems, including the process for issuing special darshan passes. Eight people have been arrested in the alleged donation theft case. The SIT's preliminary findings have identified nearly 70 suspected instances of theft over a period of 40 days. The SIT is examining the role of the accused as well as the alleged procedural and security lapses in the temple's donation-counting system.

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