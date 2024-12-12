Downloading apps from WhatsApp? Kerala man lost Rs 4 crore in major scam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp investment scam

A new case of fraud has emerged involving the WhatsApp messaging app, highlighting a serious risk for users. A man from Tripunithura, Kerala, lost a staggering Rs 4.05 crore after downloading a harmful app using a link sent to him through WhatsApp. While scams on WhatsApp are not new, this situation is particularly alarming because the man was manipulated by the scammers over a period of two and a half months without realizing he was being tricked.

The 45-year-old was lured into the scam by promises of high investment returns. Eager to earn more money, he followed the scammers’ advice without hesitation. They convinced him to download an app by sending him a link, which turned out to be a trap. Once he had the app on his phone, he was encouraged to invest more and more of his money, believing he would see great returns. Unfortunately, by the time he understood what was happening, he had already lost a significant amount of his savings.

The police have filed a report and are currently investigating the matter. This incident serves as a reminder for everyone to be cautious.

Here are some important tips to protect yourself:

1. Think Before You Click: Do not open links or download files from unknown sources on WhatsApp or any messaging platform.

2. Be Skeptical of Unknown Contacts: Ignore messages or phone calls from unfamiliar numbers.

3. Beware of Too-Good-to-Be-True Offers: Promises of large returns, free gifts, or lottery winnings are often scams.

4. Avoid Unofficial Apps: Do not install third-party applications that you don’t trust.

To check if you have any harmful apps on your phone, you can follow these simple steps:

Open your Google account on your Android phone.

Tap on your profile picture and select the Play Protect option.

Choose the option to check for harmful apps, and if you find any dangerous applications, uninstall them right away.

Staying alert and informed can help you avoid scams like this one.

