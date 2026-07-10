PM Modi meets cricketers at Melbourne Cricket Ground: 'Stepping into MCG evokes emotions for any Indian'

Melbourne:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with young cricketers during his visit to the Melbourne Cricket Ground. During his visit to the MCG, PM Modi said, "Stepping into the MCG evokes two simultaneous emotions for any Indian. First, the thrill of an India-Australia match and second, the realisation that, in both our nations, cricket is not merely a sport but a shared passion. Yet, today, there is no pressure of a 'last-over finish.' Instead, there is only the joy of the game, the warmth of our friendship, and the energy of future champions."

PM Modi announces launch of India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap

During his visit to Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), PM Modi announced launch of India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap and added that through this initiative, we will strengthen cooperation not only in cricket but across other sports as well.

PM Modi said, "... It gives me great pleasure to launch the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap today alongside Prime Minister Albanese. Through this initiative, we will strengthen cooperation not only in cricket but across other sports as well. We will move forward together in areas such as sports training, sports science, and technology, strengthening our partnership both on and off the field..."

PM Modi says cricket has served as a natural connecting point

PM Modi added, "Whenever I have had the chance to meet my friend Prime Minister Albanese, cricket has served as a natural connecting point between us. We visited the stadium together in Ahmedabad, and being here today, I can truly feel the sporting spirit—especially with legends like Steve Waugh and Lisa Sthalekar present among us..."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Australia, met the country's Leader of Opposition Angus Taylor on Friday and discussed bilateral ties, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"They held productive discussions on the growing India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The warm and cordial meeting reflected the strong bipartisan support in Australia for deepening ties with India," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

PM Modi landed in Australia on July 8

PM Modi landed in Australia on July 8 after completing his visit to Indonesia. From here, he is scheduled to leave for New Zealand - the last leg of his six-day, three-nation tour.

During his three-day visit to Australia, the two countries sealed a raft of landmark pacts spanning civil nuclear energy, maritime security and critical minerals sectors. PM Modi held summit talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, and both leaders reinforced the vital role of the bilateral partnership in ensuring a peaceful Indo-Pacific.

A major highlight of the summit talks between the two leaders was their focus on significantly ramping up defence ties, especially in the maritime domain. An agreement on civil nuclear energy to facilitate the commercial supply of uranium from Australia to India to fuel New Delhi's nuclear power projects was sealed after over two years of negotiations.

In another significant decision, India and Australia decided to work expeditiously to firm up the proposed Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement as well as a bilateral investment protection framework to further enhance the trade and investment relations.

A joint declaration on defence and security cooperation, a maritime security collaboration roadmap, a joint statement on energy security, and a partnership for cyber, critical technologies and supply chains were among 18 pacts signed following summit talks between the two prime ministers.

PM Modi also pitched for early finalisation of the proposed India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) as it will further accelerate bilateral trade and investment ties. PM Modi also addressed an Indian diaspora event, 'Melbourne meets Modi', also attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

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