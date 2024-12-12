South Africa announce squad for ODIs against Pakistan, bigwigs return, key pacer ruled out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa cricket team players.

South Africa have announced their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan. The Proteas have selected their strongest squad available for them in what will be their last bilateral ODI engagement before the Champions Trophy 2025.

Several big wigs who missed the ODI series against Ireland in UAE have made a return to the ODI setup. The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi are back in the team, while 18-year-old speedster Kwena Maphaka is the only uncapped player in the team.

Captain Temba Bavuma, who picked up an injury during the ODIs against Ireland, also made a return in the ODI setup and will be leading the side. He might be partnering Ryan Rickelton at the top with Reeza Hendricks being the other candidate for the opening role.

Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Klaasen and Miller add on to the batting strength. Kagiso Rabada will lead the pace bowling duties, while he has Maphaka, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Phehlukwayo and Marco Jansen to accompany him.

"The bowling line-up features one of the fastest in the game in KG, and this series offers another great opportunity for a young talent like Kwena to come in and learn first-hand from the best," Rob Walter, South Africa's white-ball coach, said.

"In the batting department, we are thrilled to welcome back David and Heinrich, two of the most destructive players in the game. Overall, we are very pleased with this squad," he added.

Anrich Nortje ruled out of white-ball squads

In what is a blow for the South African team, speedster Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan and has also not been picked for the one-dayers.

The speedster has suffered a broken toe. This is a fresh addition to South Africa's injury list amidst a busy International schedule. The Proteas are already missing the services of Lungi Ngidi (hip injury), Gerald Coetzee (groin injury), Wiaan Mulder (broken finger) and Nandre Burger (lower back stress fracture).

The ODI series will begin on December 17, three days after the completion of the T20I leg of the series. This will be their last bilateral series ahead of the Champions Trophy. The Proteas will face Pakistan and New Zealand in a tri-series but that will be very close to the conclusion of the third season of the SA20.

South Africa squad for ODI series against Pakistan

Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen