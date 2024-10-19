Want to get rid of sour burps and acidity? Follow THESE home remedies to treat it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A representational image for acidity.

After eating a meal, it is very normal for one to have burps. However, these burps become sour sometimes, causing uneasiness due to which the taste of the mouth might also get spoiled after such burps. Not only this, burning sensation is felt in the chest and throat are also felt along with it. Reasons for such sour burps could be many and some of them include eating too much oily food, overeating, and eating very quickly, among others. We have listed down some of the home remedies to cope with these sour burps and acidity.

Home remedies to deal with sour burps and acidity

Eat fennel - Fennel is considered very beneficial for the stomach. Eating fennel relieves the problem of gas, acidity and sour burp. Fennel increases the production of digestive enzymes and makes it easier to digest food. Eating fennel provides relief from the problem of gas, acidity, bloating and sour burp. After completing your meal, eat half a teaspoon of fennel.

Mint tea - If you get gas and sour burps after eating, then use mint leaves for this. Mint leaves have a cooling effect, which soothes heartburn and reduces acidity. It provides relief from sour burps and gas as well.

Drink cumin water- Cumin is also considered good for digestion. If you get sour burps after eating, then drink cumin water. This will improve the digestive system and you will get rid of gas, acidity and sour burps. You can mix one teaspoon of powder in 1 glass of water and drink it.

Chew ginger- Ginger is considered good for the stomach. Consumption of ginger is beneficial in the case of sour burps. Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties are found in ginger which keep the digestive system healthy. Drinking ginger juice relieves the problem of gas, acidity and sour burps.

Asafoetida water- If you have sour burps, drink asafoetida water. Drinking asafoetida water provides relief from stomach pain, gas, acidity and sour burps. For this, take 1 glass of lukewarm water and mix 1 pinch of asafoetida in it and drink it. This will give you relief in a short time.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)