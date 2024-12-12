Vivo X200 and X200 Pro, starting at Rs 65,999, launched in India

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo X200 Series

Vivo has launched new X200 series smartphones in India. The newly launched series includes two smartphones Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro. These smartphones are new additions to Vivo X series and will succeed X100 Pro and X100 smartphones which were launched in January this year. These devices use a flagship MediaTek chipset and offer high-end specs. Here are all the details you need to know about newly launched Vivo X200, X200 Pro smartphones.

Vivo X200, X200 Pro India price and availability

The Vivo X200 is priced at Rs 65,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Vivo X200 Pro is available for Rs 94,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. Both devices will be sold through Amazon and other platforms. HDFC Bank and select card users are eligible for a 10 percent cashback o65,999n their purchases. The sale for both phones is scheduled to begin on December 19, 2024.

Vivo X200, X200 Pro India specifications

The Vivo X200 boasts an impressive 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED LTPS quad-curved display, which features PWM dimming and HDR10+ support, achieving an exceptional peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Powering this device is a robust 5,800mAh battery that supports rapid 90W wired charging, with the charger conveniently included in the package. The standard X200 model is equipped with a versatile triple rear camera setup, featuring a main 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

On the other hand, the Vivo X200 Pro shares a similar display but comes with notable enhancements—such as an LTPO panel that offers a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and sleek 1.63mm bezels. This Pro variant is further enhanced with a remarkable 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto sensor and leverages Vivo’s V3+ imaging chip, unlocking features like 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait video and 10-bit Log video recording at 60fps.

Both models in the X200 series are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, crafted on a 3nm process, which includes a powerful Cortex-X925 performance core with a peak clock speed of 3.6GHz. Additionally, the Vivo X200 Pro features a larger 6,000mAh battery that also supports 90W fast charging, ensuring you stay connected and charged throughout the day.

