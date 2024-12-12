Do you know newly-engaged Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez's net worth? Check here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Do you know Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez's net worth?

International singer and songwriter Selena Gomez announced her engagement with her boyfriend and record producer Benny Blanco on Thursday. Flaunting her big diamond ring, she wrote, 'Forever begins now.' According to reports, Selena and Benny have been dating each other since 2023. Apart from being a famous singer and actress, Selena Gomez is also a successful businesswoman. She has her own beauty care and makeup brand Rare Beauty. Along with that her now fiance, Benny Blanco is also no less than her in terms of net worth.

Selena Gomez's net worth

Do you know how much Selena Gomez earns from her makeup brand Rare Beauty? According to Bloomberg, more than 80 per cent of Hollywood singer Selena Gomez's net worth comes from Rare Beauty. Gomez launched this brand in the year 2020 and in a short time this brand became a favorite beauty brand among people all over the world. According to Business of Fashion in March 2024, Rare Beauty was worth around $2 billion.

Apart from Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez also earns a lot through singing, brand endorsements, acting and social media. She is the third most followed celebrity in the world on social media. Talking about her net worth, Selena Gomez is the owner of assets worth about 1.3 billion dollars i.e. more than 10 thousand crores in Indian rupees.

Benny Blanco's net worth

Benny Blanco, who turned 36 this year is expected to have an outstanding net worth of $50 million in 2024. His renowned work as a songwriter and music producer has contributed to his wealth. Benny is one of the richest producers in the business today thanks to the royalties he has received from several songs over the years. Benny Blanco's famous song list includes, 'Love Yourself,' by Justin Bieber, 'Shape of You' by Ed Sheeran, 'Diamonds' by Rihanna and 'Teenage Dream' by Katy Perry.

