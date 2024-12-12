Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged! singer says, 'Forever begins now'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Selena Gomez is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend Benny Blanco

Famous singer-songwriter Selena Gomez is engaged to her boyfriend and record producer Benny Blanco. She announced the news on Thursday by sharing several photos on Instagram. In the photos, Selena can be seen showing off her engagement ring. She is also seen admiring the ring while sitting on a lawn, presumably during a picnic. In another photo, Benny and Selena are seen hugging.

The couple's followers have congratulated them in the comments section, which is limited to only those they follow on Instagram. Fans cannot comment on the post. In the photos, Selena showed off the large oval-cut diamond ring that Benny gave her and also had a picnic, presumably where Benny proposed marriage. The final photo shows Benny cuddled up with Selena, who is still showing off her ring.

About Selena and Benny

According to People magazine, Gomez and Blanco publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2023, though they had been together privately for six months before making it official. Since then, the couple has shared affectionate moments on social media and showcased their bond through heartfelt posts. They have also been spotted together at various public events, including the Golden Globes, the Primetime Emmys, and courtside during a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers in April.

Also Read: Goat X Don: Diljit Dosanjh shares teaser of his upcoming single featuring Shah Rukh Khan | WATCH