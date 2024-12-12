8th Pay Commission: Govt employees urge PM Modi for early pay revision, read what they said in letter

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Check 8th Pay Commission latest update.

8th Pay Commission Latest Update: Even as the latest dearness allowance has been given, the Central government employees are now demanding the formation of the 8th Pay Commission and timely revision of their salary. In this regard, the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers on Thursday wrote a letter to PM Modi and demanded the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission, necessitated due to higher inflation levels and depreciation in money value, a report by News18 said.

Notably, the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers has about 7 lakh central government employees working in various departments like postal, income tax, AG’s, audit departments, survey departments, census, GSI, CPWD, CGHS and over 130 associations and federations are affiliates of it.

The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that central government employees’ wages were last revised w.e.f. January 01, 2016, as on July 07, 2024, the percentage of DA entitlement crossed over 53%.

They said in a letter to PM Modi, “After the pandemic situation, the prices of essential commodities and also the non-essential commodities have increased manifold including manufacturing industries, construction, health, service sector, etc. The higher interest rates are also adversely affecting employees/pensioners, the inflation is in the range of 4% to 7% on an average is about 5.5 %. Due to higher inflation rates, the real money value has gone down considerably in the past 9 years, especially after the Covid situation."

The confederation further said that during the past nine years, the erosion of the real value of wages has become enormous, especially after Covid-19 and the depreciation of money value has come down very much, the letter added.

They also said in the letter that the pay structure of the central government employees should be sound enough to attract the best talent of our Country, it should be revised every five years.

The letter also stated that the best-talented employees would be instrumental in providing good leadership and good governance.

It should be noted that the earlier central pay commissions have all been taking about 2 years to submit their reports and another six months or more for the government to consider it and to implement the same.