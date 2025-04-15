Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live streaming: When and where to watch UEFA Champions League? Borussia Dortmund will lock horns with Barcelona in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie at Signal Iduna Park on April 16. Check out the broadcast details, including where to watch the blockbuster clash of the UEFA Champions League.

New Delhi:

Barcelona ran riot over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. The Catalan giants were ruthless in their approach, registering a dominating 4-0 victory over Dortmund at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. In the second leg, the five-time champions are expected to be more composed and confident and will be hopeful to take a lead early on and finish the game with a comprehensive win.

However, Barcelona have a horrifying history of blowing their lead in the second leg of a Champions League tie. Be it against Liverpool in 2019, against Roma in 2018 or against Atletico Madrid in 2016. Even though the current batch is not showing any signs of weakness, history can play a psychological role, especially when Barcelona haven’t won the trophy in the last 10 years. If they can battle the hoodoo, Dortmund cannot be a massive threat.

Nevertheless, the famous Black and Gold brigade at home can redefine the odds and needless to say, that it will be a hostile situation for Barcelona. Dortmund have a mountain to climb but the team qualified for the final in the last edition of the competition. Hence, they are well-versed in comebacks and what better place to do it than Signal Iduna Park?

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Broadcast details

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona match?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona will be played on Wednesday, April 16.

At what time does the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona match begin?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona match will begin at 12:30 AM IST (April 16)

Where is the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona match being played?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona football match will be played at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.

Where can you watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona match on TV in India?

Sony Sports Network will broadcast Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live for India-based users.

Where can you watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona football match online on SonyLiv and JioTV.