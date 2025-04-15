Ayodhya Ram temple receives bomb threat, FIR lodged at cyber cell, probe underway According to sources, a person from Tamil Nadu has sent a letter to the Ram Temple Trust about the threat of an attack on the Ram temple.

Ayodhya:

The Ram temple in Ayodhya received a bomb threat on Tuesday after which FIR was lodged at the cyber police station. There was a commotion in the temple premises after receiving the bomb threat to the Ram temple. The Cyber ​​Cell said it is investigating the matter.

Bomb threat received on Monday night

Last Monday night, a threatening mail was received in the mail of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust and was written to increase the security of the temple. Then a massive search operation was launched after receiving the threatening mail.



Along with Ayodhya, Barabanki and other neighboring districts were also put on high alert.

Ram temple draws 135.5 million domestic visitors

It should be noted that the Ram temple in Ayodhya has drawn a staggering 135.5 million domestic visitors, surpassing the Taj Mahal as the most visited site in Uttar Pradesh in 2024. because of the increasing footfall of tourists and devotees, the local police have increased patrolling around the city.

Construction of security wall around Ram Temple underway

In another development, a security wall spanning approximately four kilometres is being erected around the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and is anticipated to be finalised in 18 months, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Building Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Misra on Monday said.



Updates regarding the Ram Temple's construction were discussed on the third day of the meeting of the committee on Monday, officials said here.



The meeting centred on providing updates regarding the temple's construction progress, encompassing new security measures, installations of statues and developments in the surrounding precincts, they said.



A significant religious ceremony, the 'Kalash Pujan Vidhi', was also held in the morning at the main peak of the sanctum sanctorum and the 'kalash' was positioned.



A security wall spanning approximately four kilometres is expected to be finalised in 18 months, he said.



"Engineers India Limited will construct the security wall for the Ram Temple. The conclusive resolution regarding the wall's height, thickness and design has been established.

Construction will be initiated after soil testing," Misra said.