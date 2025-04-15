National Herald case: ED files chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, hearing on April 25 National Herald case: Suman Dubey and others names are also included in this charge sheet. The court has fixed April 25 as the date of hearing to take cognisance of the charges in this case.

New Delhi:

In a significant development to the National Herald case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED ) on Tuesday filed chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the money laundering case.

Rouse Avenue court to hear matter on April 25

The ED has filed the prosecution complaint against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Congress overseas chief Sam Pitroda in Delhi's Rouse Avenue court in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.

Suman Dubey and others names are also included in this charge sheet. The court has fixed April 25 as the date of hearing to take cognisance of the charges in this case.

Complaint filed under Sections 44 and 45 of PMLA 2002

A prosecution complaint has been filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for the commission of the offence of money laundering, as defined under Section 3, read with Section 70, and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002.

Special judge Vishal Gogne examined the chargesheet, which was filed on April 9, on the point of cognisance and posted the matter for further proceedings on April 25. The chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as accused persons.



"The present prosecution complaint shall next be taken up for consideration on the aspect of cognisance before this court on April 25, 2025 when the special counsel for the ED and IO shall also ensure the production of the case diaries for perusal by the court," the judge said.

ED served notices to take possession of assets worth Rs 661 crore

Earlier, the ED had served notices to take possession of immovable assets worth Rs 661 crore that it had attached as part of a money laundering probe linked to Congress-controlled National Herald newspaper and the Associated Journals Limited (AJL).



The federal probe agency said in a statement that it has served the relevant documents to the respective registrar of properties where the assets are located.



Simultaneously, the notices have been affixed at "conspicuous part of these properties" located at Herald House at ITO (5A, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg) in Delhi, in the Bandra(E) area (Plot No 2, Survey No 341) of Mumbai and the AJL building located at Bisheshwar Nath Road (Property No.

1) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.



The notices primarily seek vacation of the premises to be taken over by the ED. "A notice has also been served to Jindal South West Projects Limited which occupies the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors at Herald House, Bandra (E), Mumbai, to transfer the rent/lease amount every month in favour of the director, Directorate of Enforcement," it said.



The action has been taken under Section (8) and Rule 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) that talks about the procedure of taking possession of assets attached by the ED and then confirmed by the adjudicating authority (of the PMLA).