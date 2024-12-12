Mindful Eating to Smart Snacking: Know how to stay fit and healthy amidst winter festivities

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how to stay fit and healthy amidst winter festivities.

Winters are full of fun, beautiful celebrations, and indulgent meals. But the abundance of rich foods and festive treats makes it easy to forget your health goals. It's all about smart, balanced choices in your daily eating habits to stay fit and healthy during this season. Here are some unique tips by Dt Sonal Sureka, Clinical Dietitian/Nutritionist, Consults on Practo, to keep you feeling your best throughout the festivities.

Start with a Nutrient-Packed Breakfast:

A balanced breakfast sets the tone for your day. Include protein, healthy fats, and fibre to fuel your body and prevent cravings. Options like scrambled eggs with avocado, a spinach and berry smoothie, or oatmeal topped with nuts and seeds can help maintain energy levels and keep you satisfied until lunchtime, reducing the temptation to overeat later.

Incorporate More Vegetables in Every Meal:

While the food spreads on wedding days are mostly decadent sweet treats, your plate has to carry most of the vegetables. Eat vegetables for breakfast through a spinach omelette. You must eat a salad with every lunch and dinner. Most vegetables have rich fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, supporting digestion. The cruciferous varieties, such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower, will help in detoxing and provide you with extra immunity power during this season.

Smart Snacking:

Ditch the junky snacks and prepare some healthy alternatives. Greek yoghurt with honey or a piece of fruit with nuts is great. These snacks provide protein, healthy fats, and fibre, keeping blood sugar stable and preventing overeating during meals.

Daily Detox Water:

Incorporating detox water into your routine can be a simple yet effective way to support digestion and hydration. Infuse your water with lemon, cucumber, mint, or ginger to boost metabolism and flush out toxins. Warm lemon water in the morning can kickstart your day, while cucumber-mint water throughout the day refreshes and aids digestion.

Prioritise Whole Grains and Lean Proteins:

At wedding banquets, opt for whole grains like quinoa or brown rice, and lean proteins such as chicken, tofu, or fish. These provide sustained energy without the bloating or sluggishness that comes from refined carbs and rich meats.

Mindful Eating:

Practice mindful eating by slowing down and savouring each bite. Paying attention to how your body feels can help prevent overeating and improve digestion.

