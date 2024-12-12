Yearender 2024: Mango Pickle to Ema Datshi, Top 10 Google's most searched Recipes this year

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Top 10 Google's most searched Recipes this year

When we're in the mood to cook, the first thing we do is look for the recipe. Google Trends has released its 'Year in Search 2024' report, which highlights the most searched subjects for the year. In the food and beverage category, the bulk of the most Googled recipes in India were for dishes that had gone viral on social media or were popular during festival seasons. The top sought recipes worldwide included a mix of social media trends and seasonal goodies. Mango pickle stood out by appearing on both the Indian and worldwide lists. Porn Star Martini topped the list in India, while Olympic Chocolate Muffins were the most searched recipe worldwide. Here's a closer look at the list:

1. Porn Star Martini

The Porn Star Martini, which combines flavors of passion fruit, vanilla, and sparkling wine, has become a modern classic cocktail that is a favorite in India.

2. Mango Pickle

A popular recipe in India, aam ka achaar, is expected to be one of the most searched in 2024.

3. Dhanya Panjiri

According to Hindu mythology, Dhaniya Panjiri is Lord Krishna's favorite dish, and it is traditionally made on Janmashtami.

4. Ugadi Pachadi

Ugadi Pachadi is a traditional meal prepared for the Telugu New Year. It consists of neem blossoms, raw, unripe green mango, jaggery, pepper powder, coconut, and salt.

5. Charnamrit

Charnamrit (or Panchamrit) is a sweet drink made with milk, curd, basil leaves, honey, and Ganga jal. It is especially cooked around Guru Purnima and Janmashtami.

6. Ema Datshi

Ema Datshi is a spicy Bhutanese stew prepared with fiery chili peppers and cheese. It went viral in India after Deepika Padukone revealed her fondness for the meal in an interview.

7. Flat White

A flat white is a coffee drink made from espresso and steamed milk. In March 2024, Google Doodle praised this beverage.

8. Kanji

Kanji is a traditional North Indian fermented drink made from water, carrots, beetroot, mustard seeds, and asafoetida.

9. Shankarpali

This is an easy and simple sweet maida cookie, or diamond-shaped biscuit, made especially for Diwali or Holi.

10. Chammanthi

Chammanthi podi is a dry condiment and chutney from Kerala. It's made by combining coconut, tamarind, ginger, tiny onion, and herbs.

