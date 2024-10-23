Salman Khan to return as Chulbul Pandey in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Singham Again will release in cinemas on November 1, 2024.

Its a good news for Salman Khan's fans and those moviegoers who are eagerly waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again. Salman is all set to make a cameo appearance in Rohit's upcoming actioner. He will bring back his fun and bold cop avatar, Chulbul Pandey, which has been a fan favourite for years. Recently, the much-anticipated trailer of the film starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh was released. The nearly five-minute-long star-studded trailer is packed with action scenes and iconic dialogues.

Last month, Rohit Shetty hinted of a special cameo and shared a post on his Instagram handle saying, ''SINGHAM is incomplete without this HERO. …ISS DIWALI Scorpio aayegi bhi, Ghumegi bhi, LEKIN ENTRY KISI AUR KI HOGI.''

The trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of the film, which also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience. In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against the main antagonist, Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.

In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi. New additions to the Cop Universe are Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham' and Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were seen as huge commercial hits.

Singham Again is set to hit the big screens on November 1, 2024, clashing with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan's horror comedy flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

