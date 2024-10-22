BSNL unveils new logo and seven new services ahead of 5G launch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL office

As BSNL is regaining its lost glory, the state-owned telecom company has introduced its new logo. This has come at a time when the company is preparing to launch its 5G services. BSNL ‘s 4G services are currently available in selected circles of the country and the company is on track to complete the rollout across the country. Along with this, the telecom company is offering several new features aimed at improving user experience. One of these is a spam-free network designed to automatically filter out unwanted messages and scams.

BSNL 7 new services launched

BSNL has also launched a national Wi-Fi roaming service for its fibre internet customers. This means users can enjoy high-speed internet at BSNL hotspots without extra charges, helping to lower their data costs.

In addition, BSNL announced a new fibre-based TV service that includes over 500 live channels and pay TV options, available at no additional cost to all fibre internet subscribers. The great news is that the data used for streaming TV won’t count against their monthly internet allowances.

The company plans to make it easier for customers to manage their SIM cards by introducing automated kiosks. These kiosks will allow people to buy, upgrade, or switch their SIM cards with ease.

BSNL has also teamed up with C-DAC to provide a specialised private 5G network designed specifically for mining operations. This new network uses homegrown technology and aims to improve safety and efficiency in mines by enabling advanced tools and real-time monitoring.

Lastly, BSNL has launched India’s first Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity solution, which blends satellite and mobile networks. This innovative service is crucial for emergencies and remote areas, allowing activities like digital payments even in places without regular connectivity.

Meanwhile, BSNL has also introduced an exciting new feature for potential subscribers: the chance to acquire unique mobile numbers. The company has launched e-auctions for these prized numbers, including options like 9444133233 and 94444099099.

Currently, the auctions are available in three BSNL regions: UP East, Chennai, and Haryana. The UP East auction is live from October 16 and will conclude on October 22. Auctions for the Haryana and Chennai regions will begin on October 18 and 19, respectively, ending on October 27 and October 28.

