A new policy introduced by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) aims to reduce fake calls and messages starting from October 1, 2024. This new rule blocks any fake calls or messages right at the network level. Additionally, telecom companies are using advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, to help stop these scams. However, scammers are constantly finding new ways to deceive people, including using internet calls.

Scams through Internet Calls

According to Thailand's telecom authority, internet calls often begin with the numbers +697 or +698. These types of calls are hard to trace, which is why scammers often use them to trick individuals. They can hide their location by using virtual private networks (VPNs), making it even more challenging to track them down.

If you receive a call from an international number starting with +697 or +698, it’s best to ignore it. These calls are usually linked to scams or aggressive marketing tactics. You can block these numbers on your phone.

If you accidentally answer one of these calls, do not share any personal information. Scammers might pretend to be from a government agency, bank, or other organisations. If they ask for information, request a callback number and say you’ll return the call yourself. If they refuse to provide one, it’s a strong sign that it’s a scam.

Reporting Scams

The central government has launched the Chakshu portal on the Sanchar Sathi website, where you can report fake calls and messages. If you encounter suspicious calls or messages, you can visit this portal and follow the simple instructions to report them.

Meanwhile, India is preparing to impose restrictions on the imports of laptops, tablets, and personal computers beginning in January, according to two government sources. This initiative seeks to encourage companies, such as Apple, to strengthen their domestic manufacturing capabilities. If implemented, the plan could significantly affect an industry valued between USD 8 billion and USD 10 billion, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the IT hardware market in India, which currently relies heavily on imports.

