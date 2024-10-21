Diwali bank holiday 2024: Banks to remain shut on October 31 in these states, check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Diwali Bank Holiday 2024.

Diwali Bank Holiday 2024: Banks across the country will remain shut on October 31 on account of Diwali 2024 celebrations as the banks observe a public holiday on this day. Notably, Diwali is one of the most important holidays in India and among Hindu population. Diwali signifies great cultural, spiritual, and economic value and is celebrated with grandeur in many places across the country.

Many states, including Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, will mark Diwali as a bank holiday on Thursday, October 31. And many other states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, will celebrate Diwali on the same day, with some extra regional holidays on November 1st (Friday).

Because of the mix of national and regional holidays, banks in India are closed for 15 days in October. The bank customers should schedule their banking so that there are no interruptions.

Bank Holidays On October 2024

October 1: Holiday due to assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

October 02: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Mahalaya Amavasya

October 03: Shardiya Navratri and Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti.

October 06: Weekly holiday (Sunday).

October 10: Maha Saptami/Durga Puja/Dussehra

October 11: Dussehra (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Durga Ashtami

October 12: Dasara/Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashami)/Durga Puja (Dasain) and the second Saturday.

October 13: Weekly holiday (Sunday).

October 14: Durga Puja (Dasain) and Dussehra in Gangtok.

October 16: Lakshmi Puja (Agartala, Kolkata).

October 17: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu

October 20: Sunday

October 26: Accession Day (Jammu and Kashmir) and Fourth Saturday.

October 27: Weekly holiday (Sunday).

October 31: Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi

Apart from this, the banks are closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month in addition to holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in general publishes a list of bank holidays that takes into consideration normal weekend closures, national holidays, regional celebrations, and festivals.