KL Rahul to pip Sarfaraz Khan, 3 changes likely; India's probable Playing XI for 2nd Test against New Zealand

India's invincible run at home in Test cricket is under threat after they went down to New Zealand in the first match in Bengaluru. Despite a valiant effort in the second innings, the hosts could set up a target of 107 and ended up losing by eight wickets.

As India look to bounce back, they will be having some tough selection calls to make for the second match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, starting on October 24. The biggest among them would be deciding on who to keep in the Playing XI between Sarfaraz Khan and KL Rahul as Shubman Gill looks poised for a return.

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has hinted that Gill, who missed the opener due to a stiff neck, is likely to get fit in time for the second game. Two days ahead of the clash, the assistant coach said on Gill, "He's batted last week in Bangalore, he had a few nets. He's got a little bit of discomfort, but I'll think he will be good to go for the Test."

Considering that Gill comes in, either Rahul or Sarfaraz will have to make their way out. Going with ten Doeschate further comments and captain Rohit Sharma's backing of Rahul earlier, it looks like the Karnataka batter would pip the Mumbai star.

"Sarfaraz was obviously brilliant in the last Test. I went to KL after the last Test (and) said how many balls do you play at (and) miss at? He didn't play at (and) miss at one ball and that's what tends to happen when you're not getting runs.

"There's certainly no concerns about KL, he's batting nicely, he's in a good mental space. But we are certainly going to have to fit seven pieces into six spots for this Test and look at the pitch now and decide what's going to be best for the team," the assistant coach further said.

Rohit had also backed Rahul before the Bangladesh Test series saying, "The kind of quality KL Rahul has, everybody knows about him. The message to him from our side was we want him to play all the game and bring the best out of him."

With Gill coming in for possibly Sarfaraz, he will take the third spot, pushing Virat Kohli back to No.4. India might make two more changes. With Mohammed Siraj not being at his best of late, he might be making way for Akash Deep, who has looked impressive in his short stint in the Indian team.

Siraj has taken only six wickets in his last four matches, while Akash has been more penetrative with eight scalps in three matches. The last change might be bringing in Washington Sundar for Kuldeep Yadav.

Washington was added to the squad for the remainder of the series after the first Test. The assistant coach has also said that they wanted the off-spinner as he can take the ball away from the left-handers and the Kiwis have bulk of Southpaws in their lineup.

Washington, who last played a Test in 2021, might come in place of Kuldeep Yadav with the hosts having a robust batting lineup till No.9.

India's Probable Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep/Mohammed Siraj