Lal Krishna Advani gets active membership of BJP under party's membership drive

Lal Krishna Advani gets active membership of BJP.

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on Tuesday got the active membership of the BJP as part of the party's membership drive. He was given a certificate and honored by wearing a turban. It should be noted that as part of the BJP's membership drive, over 10 crore people have become members of the party. The BJP's target currently is to surpass its previous record of 11 crore members. The membership drive is being conducted in two phases--September 2 to September 25 and October 1 to October 15. Each phase will target specific milestones, ensuring a comprehensive reach across the country.

LK Advani joined RSS in 1942

Born on November 8, 1927, LK Advani joined the RSS as a volunteer in 1942 and was the national president of the BJP from 1986 to 1990, then from 1993 to 1998 and from 2004 to 2005.

It should also be noted that LK Advani founded the BJP in 1980 along with late leader and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In September this year, BJP chief JP Nadda, along with party General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, handed over the BJP membership certificate to veteran party leader LK Advani in Delhi as part of the party's membership drive.

"Along with BJP National President respected JP Nadda ji, handed over the copy of membership renewal under 'Bharatiya Janata Party - National Membership Campaign 2024' to guide of all of us respected Lal Krishna Advani ji," Dushyant Kumar Gautam posted on X.

PM Modi launched membership drive in September

Earlier on September 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP's 2024 membership drive by renewing his membership. The new membership drive was launched here with PM Modi getting the certificate for the renewal of his membership from BJP president JP Nadda.

PM Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's membership drive isn't just a ritual but an expansion of the family and also an ideological movement.

"The membership drive and the organisational structure that will be established during this period will coincide with the implementation of 33 per cent reservation in Legislative Assemblies and Parliament," he added.