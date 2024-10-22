This brand surpasses Samsung, Xiaomi to claim first spot in smartphone shipement in last quater in India

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Smartphone shipment

The smartphone battle in India has taken a surprising turn. Xiaomi and Samsung, which have been the top players in recent years, have now been overtaken. A new report reveals that the Indian smartphone market is booming, having grown by 9 percent in the last quarter.

Vivo takes the lead

The biggest winner is Vivo, a Chinese brand, which has become the new market leader. Thanks to sales during the monsoon season and various clearance offers, many people bought smartphones, both online and in stores. In total, over 47 million smartphones were sold in this quarter. Vivo shipped 9.1 million smartphones and now holds 19 percent of the market share, up from 17 percent last year.

Xiaomi and Samsung slip down

Xiaomi has dropped from the top spot, with its market share falling from 18 percent to 17 percent. They shipped 7.2 million smartphones in the last quarter, which is 3 percent less than last year. Samsung has also seen a decline, slipping to third place with a market share of 16 percent, down from 18 percent. They shipped 7.5 million smartphones, a decrease from 7.9 million the previous year.

Oppo's impressive growth

Oppo, another brand from the same parent company as Vivo, has experienced remarkable growth, increasing their shipments by 43 percent. They sold 6.3 million units and now hold 13 percent of the market share, up from 10 percent last year. Both Vivo and Oppo have made sure their products are more available online and offline, with popular models like the Vivo T3 and Oppo K12 gaining traction.

Realme faces challenges

On the downside, Realme, which is also a sibling company of Oppo, has struggled, shipping only 5.3 million units compared to 5.8 million last year.

Premium Brands Also in the mix

In the premium smartphone segment, Apple is on top, especially with the high demand for the iPhone 15. Samsung is also performing well in this premium range, while other brands like Motorola, Nothing, and Google are gaining traction too.

Overall, it’s an exciting time in the Indian smartphone market, with new players emerging and established brands facing challenges.

