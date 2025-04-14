Fire breaks out at hotel where Sunrisers Hyderabad team was staying | Video Hotel fire: The fire sparked in the steam room of a spa on the first floor of the hotel due to a suspected short circuit.

Hotel fire: A minor fire broke out on Monday at a star hotel where the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) cricket team was staying, fire department and police officials said. The hotel is located in the posh Banjara Hills locality in Hyderabad. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries, and the situation was brought under control quickly.

What was the cause of the fire?

The fire originated in the steam room of a spa on the first floor of the hotel, likely caused by a short circuit, which led to smoke emanating from the area. According to a fire department official, no one was present in the spa at the time.

"It was a minor fire and a fire engine was rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control quickly," a police official at Banjara Hills Police Station said.

The officials further said that some players of SRH who were staying in another tower of the hotel were not in the hotel when the blaze was reported and other players who were there checked out later.

(With PTI inputs)

