Chhattisgarh: Five IEDs planted by Naxalites recovered in Bijapur, major tragedy averted Maoists often plant IEDs along roads and dirt tracks in forests to target security personnel during patrolling in interior pockets of the Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.

Five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), suspected to have been planted by Naxalites to target security personnel, were recovered on Monday in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, said police. A police official said that the IEDs were found on a dirt track near Mankeli village.

A joint team of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and local police detected the IEDs when they were out on an area domination and demining operation. He said that three IEDs, weighing 2 kg each, were packed in beer bottles, while two devices, weighing 3 kg to 5 kg each, were packed in steel tiffin boxes.

Major tragedy averted

"Command switch mechanism was used in the IEDs which were placed in a series position at a distance of 3 metres to 5 metres beneath the earth. It was planted to target security forces ," he said, adding a major tragedy was averted with the recovery.

Maoists often plant IEDs along roads and forest trails to target security personnel conducting patrols in the remote areas of the Bastar region, which includes seven districts such as Bijapur. According to police, these hidden explosives not only endanger security forces but have also tragically claimed the lives of unsuspecting civilians in the past.

CRPF jawan was injured in pressure IED blast

Earlier on April 9, a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxals, exploded in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The blast occurred around 3:30 pm near the Kodepal rivulet, while a team from the CRPF's 196th battalion was conducting an area domination operation from its Chinnakodepal camp.

According to police officials, the incident took place when the patrolling team was in the process of cordoning off the area. Unfortunately, a member of the CRPF's Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team accidentally stepped on the pressure-triggered IED, which resulted in the explosion. The blast caused injuries to the jawan’s legs, and he was immediately rushed to the Bijapur district hospital for medical treatment.

On January 6, Naxalites blew up a vehicle with a powerful IED in Bijapur district, killing eight police personnel and their civilian driver.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Chhattisgarh govt launches Naxalite Surrender Victim Relief Rehabilitation Policy-2025

Also Read: Chhatisgarh: CRPF jawan injured in pressure IED blast by Naxals in Bijapur