NIA court awards death penalty to all 10 convicts in 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack case

Raipur:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has awarded death penalty to ten Maoists for their alleged involvement in the Jhiram Ghati attack that killed 27 people and wiped off Congress leadership in Chhattisgarh. The court found the accused guilty under sections 147, 148, 149, 121, 121(A), 122, 341, 302, 307, 396, 397, 427 and 120(B) of the IPC, sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and sections 16, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of the UA (P) Act, in NIA case RC-06/2013/NIA/DLI.

Earlier on September 5, the Trial Court had found the 10 accused persons guilty and convicted them under various sections of the UA (P) Act, the IPC, the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act, reserving the award of quantum of punishment.

2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack case: All you need to know

The attack, among the deadliest incidents of violence related to Left Wing Extremism, was reported on May 25, 2013, when Maoists ambushed the Congress' 'Parivartan Rally' on a national highway in Jhiram Valley under Darbha police station limits in Bastar district.

During the hearing of the case, Special Judge of the National Investigation Agency court in Jagdalpur, Abhay Singh Rajput, convicted the 10 accused, including 2 women, defence lawyer Arvind Choudhary said. He stated that the order on the quantum of punishment has been reserved for September 16 and added that statements of 101 witnesses were recorded during the trial, he said.

"We will appeal against the verdict in the higher court. We have not received the copy of the judgment yet. We will be able to give the grounds for appeal after receiving it," Choudhary was quoted as saying by PTI.

Security forces call it worst instance of left-wing violence

It should be noted that the security forces have categorised the Jhiram Valley attack as one of the worst instances of left-wing violence. The incident took place on May 25, 2013, when Maoists ambushed a convoy of Congress leaders on a national highway in Jhiram Valley, under the Darbha police station limits in Bastar district.

Some of the Congress leaders were returning after attending a 'Parivartan Rally' when they were attacked. Among those killed in the attack included senior Congress leaders, including then-state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, his son Dinesh, former Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Mahendra Karma, former Union Minister Vidya Charan Shukla, and former MLA Uday Mudliyar. Several civilians and security personnel were also killed.

29 people were killed in the incident

Twenty-nine persons, including Congress leaders, civilians and security personnel, were killed and more than 30 others injured in the attack, which virtually wiped out the party's top leadership in the state at the time. Those killed included then-state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel and his son Dinesh, former Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Mahendra Karma, former Union minister Vidya Charan Shukla, and senior Congress leader and former MLA Uday Mudliyar.

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NIA court convicts 10 accused in 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack case, know what is the case all about