Chhattisgarh takes big leap on GeM as govt procurement rises by 113%; state wins Sustainable Procurement Award

Raipur:

Chhattisgarh has achieved a new milestone in ensuring transparency in government procurement and better utilisation of public funds. During FY 2025-26, the state's procurement through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) reached Rs 3,935 crore, registering a 113% increase over the previous year. In recognition of this performance, Chhattisgarh was conferred the GeM Sustainable Procurement Award at the 10th Foundation Day celebrations of GeM in New Delhi.

The achievement assumes significance, as the increase in procurement through GeM has also resulted in actual savings in government expenditure. Through competitive bidding, the state saved Rs 130 crore in FY 2025-26, while cumulative savings over the last three years stood at Rs 235 crore. The digital platform has, therefore, not only made the procurement process easier and more transparent but has also helped reduce the expenditure burden on the state exchequer.

The expansion of procurement by departments, corporations, and other government institutions on GeM has enabled open comparison of prices and competitive bidding for goods and services. The availability of a digital record of the procurement process has also strengthened accountability. This has created greater scope for achieving better prices and better value in government procurement while ensuring transparency.

The biggest impact of this transformation is visible among small businesses. During FY 2025-26, procurement from Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) stood at Rs 1,800 crore, registering a 61% increase over the previous year. This is significantly higher than the mandated 25% MSE procurement target. GeM has opened direct access to the government market for small enterprises, enabling them to participate in government demand based on their capabilities and competitive pricing without dependence on intermediaries.

The expansion of government procurement is now also reaching women entrepreneurs, SC/ST enterprises, and startups at a faster pace. Procurement from women entrepreneurs increased by 97%; orders placed with SC/ST entrepreneurs rose by 108%, while procurement from startups increased by 178%. The particularly strong growth among startups indicates that new and emerging enterprises are rapidly increasing their participation in government procurement.

These figures point to a larger transformation—government procurement is no longer merely a process of expenditure; it is also emerging as a means of promoting entrepreneurship and employment. Through GeM, government demand is reaching small industries, women entrepreneurs, SC/ST enterprises, and startups, thereby broadening the base of participation in the government market.

Another important aspect of Chhattisgarh’s achievement is 'value for money.' The digital procurement system, with open competition, standardised processes and digital records, has provided government departments with more choices. The direct outcome has been greater transparency in procurement and reduction in costs.

The Chief Minister congratulated the officers and employees on the achievement and said that transparency and judicious utilisation of public funds are the foundation of good governance. The government’s objective is to use technology to make government procurement more competitive, efficient, and accountable, while creating greater opportunities for MSMEs, startups, women entrepreneurs and SC/ST enterprises.

Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, Shri Rajat Kumar, said that GeM has provided enterprises in the state with direct access to government demand. He said that in an open digital marketplace, the capability and competitiveness of an enterprise are what matter, creating greater opportunities for small and new enterprises to establish themselves in the government market.

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