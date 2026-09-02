ED raids five locations in CGPSC paper leak case, accused Utkarsh Chandrakar arrested in Chhattisgarh

Raipur:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stepped up its investigation into the alleged paper leak, irregularities and corruption in recruitment examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). The ED's Raipur Zonal Office conducted searches at five locations across Raipur, Durg, Dhamtari and Jashpur districts on September 1. The searches were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The investigation stems from FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing-Anti-Corruption Bureau (EOW-ACB), Raipur, and the Central Bureau of Investigation's Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBI-ACB) against several people, including former CGPSC chairman Taman Singh Sonwani.

According to the ED investigation, the question papers for the CGPSC State Service Examinations held in 2020 and 2021 were allegedly provided in advance to relatives of the accused and certain selected candidates. The agency has alleged that money was collected through private middlemen in exchange for access to the leaked papers.

The alleged racket was reportedly aimed at facilitating the illegal selection of candidates for key government positions, including Deputy Collector and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

More than Rs 3 crore allegedly collected from job aspirants

The ED said its investigation found that Utkarsh Chandrakar and Dr Vikas Chandrakar allegedly collected more than Rs 3 crore in cash from candidates preparing for government jobs by promising to provide them with the leaked CGPSC-2021 question paper.

According to the agency, around Rs 2.80 crore out of this amount was allegedly handed over to Anil Chandrakar. The investigation has further alleged that Utkarsh Chandrakar used the name, position and influence of his maternal uncle, KK Chandravamshi, who was the personal assistant to the then Chief Minister, to influence job aspirants and collect money from them. The ED has also alleged that the influence of an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) posted in the then Chief Minister's Office was used in the alleged operation.

ED arrests Utkarsh Chandrakar under PMLA

The ED had earlier conducted searches in the case on June 3, 2026. Following the searches, the agency examined statements recorded during the investigation, digital evidence recovered from mobile phones and transactions reflected in bank accounts.

Based on this material, the ED alleged that Utkarsh Chandrakar was knowingly involved in transactions linked to the proceeds of crime generated through the alleged offence. The agency arrested Chandrakar on September 1, 2026, under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Documents, digital devices and financial records seized

According to the ED, the September 1 searches resulted in the seizure of several important documents, digital devices, financial records, property-related papers and other pieces of evidence. The seized material is expected to help investigators trace the alleged links between the CGPSC recruitment process, the purported paper leak and the movement of money.

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