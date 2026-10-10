'There is massive conspiracy to create anarchy in Delhi': Union Education Pralhad Joshi on CJP protest

New Delhi:

On the ongoing protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said there is a massive conspiracy to create anarchy in Delhi and if the CJP wants to engage in politics, they should announce the formation of a political party. “Hurling abuses at the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the Election Commission is not right for democracy; nor is it part of our culture," he said.

BJP calls CJP protest ‘a flop show’

Earlier in the day, the BJP said the protest meant to take the city "hostage" turned out to be a "flop show" and the BJP also accusing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of spreading anarchy in cahoots with foreign powers, likening him to Mir Jafar.

It was a victory of democracy over "mob rule", BJP leader Sambit Patra said, as hundreds of youths and several politicians who headed to Jantar Mantar were detained by Delhi Police.

Ravi Shankar Prasad says CJP called protest to do "shadow boxing" for AAP

Moreover, Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had called the protest to do "shadow boxing" for the Aam Aadmi Party but the Indian democracy destroyed their "quest for anarchy". While speaking during a press conference at the party headquarters, Patra called Rahul Gandhi a "nalayak" leader, condemning his Friday remarks that President Droupadi Murmu did not deny the INDIA bloc's "vote chori" allegation at a meeting.

Rahul Gandhi with his "baseless" remarks after meeting with President Murmu on Friday proved that he is not competent to hold the position of the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Patra charged.

He also alleged an attempt to hold the capital and whole of India hostage through the protests. "There were attempts to incite violence, physical altercations, and street battles here. It remained a flop show.

Apart from Sambit Patra, Ravi Shankar Prasad also accused the Congress and its allies, as well the AAP, of trying to "weaponise" street protests following defeat in various elections. "These defeated and frustrated parties are harassing people of Delhi for the last three-four days. They are weaponising the street protest, but people have foiled their conspiracy. The dignity of democracy has destroyed the chronic anarchy which the opposition is trying to foment," Prasad said.

"The country will be run from Parliament, not the streets," he added.

Rekha Gupta says Delhi will not be held hostage by CJP

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday asserted that the capital will not be held hostage and accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of trying to turn the city into a "battleground", in league with their "B-Team" CJP.

Rekha Gupta in a post on X alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal, rejected by the people, sought to turn Delhi into a battleground in collusion with their "B-Team". "Why are these leaders so hell-bent on venting frustration of their nonstop defeats on the public? What offense have residents of Delhi committed to be tormented by the chaos on the streets?" Gupta wrote.

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