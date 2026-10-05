Chhattisgarh's forests to be linked with a global tourism model: CM Vishnu Deo Sai in Singapore

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced on Monday that Chhattisgarh's forests will linked with a global tourism model that would help in providing a boost to state's tourism and assist in providing employment to the people. Sai made the remarks as he visited the Mandai Wildlife Reserve in Singapore.

Sai, who is in Singapore to participate in the first Singapore-India Network for Growth (SING) Forum 2026 after being nominated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), was accompanied by his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini. The two leaders reviewed the modern arrangements for wildlife conservation, natural habitat management and tourist facilities.

Roughly 44 per cent of Chhattisgarh’s total geographical area is under forests which stretches from Bastar to Surguja. Along with the state’s rich biodiversity, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, it provides a strong foundation for eco-tourism. Under Sai, the Chhattisgarh government is now exploring new tourism opportunities by linking these natural resources with better tourist facilities and local participation.

Sai's aim to link Chhattisgarh’s forests with global tourism model

During his visit to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve in Singapore, the Chhattisgarh chief minister studied wildlife conservation in a natural setting, visitor experience, management systems and awareness activities. He emphasised that the development model in Chhattisgarh should be aligned with the state’s own geographical and biodiversity characteristics.

Further, Sai said that instead of replicating Singapore’s systems as they are, the successful experiences there would be adapted to Chhattisgarh’s requirements. The objective is to develop an eco-tourism model that protects forests and wildlife while creating new livelihood opportunities for local communities, youth and rural areas, he stressed.

Bastar, Kanger Valley, Achanakmar, Indravati and Udanti-Sitanadi are among the regions that reflect Chhattisgarh’s potential for nature-based tourism. Better integration of conservation, local participation and modern tourism facilities in these areas could be an important step towards establishing the state not only on India’s but also on the international eco-tourism map.