Four CRPF personnel injured while disposing explosives in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

New Delhi:

Four personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured while disposing an explosive in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, said officials on Friday. They have been admitted to the government hospital in Konta, where they are undergoing treatment.

The four personnel were part of the Ammunition Technical Team of the 50th battalion of the CRPF. They had arrived Elarmadgu camp, which comes under the Konta range, from Jagdalpur for an inspection and dispose of leftover and unused explosives.

While they were disposing a leftover explosive on Thursday evening near the Elarmadgu security camp which comes under the Bhejji police station, a blast was triggered, leaving the four personnel injured. There were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector MK Tiwari, ASI Anees Khan, Head Constable Kuldeep Raj and Inspector Amarnath Mishra.

Of them, the condition of the two ASIs remains critical. Officials said the Tiwari and Khan will likely be shifted to another medical facility for proper treatment.

"Under Bhejji PS limits, CRPF was carrying out routine exercise at a camp. During this, there was an accidental blast in unserviceable grenades and ammunition. As per the preliminary information available with us, four jawans got injured due to the splinters," a senior official said.

Sukma was one of the worst-hit Naxalite areas of Chhattisgarh, but the situation has vastly improved in the district thanks to the relentless efforts of the security forces, including the CRPF and the state police. Many Naxalite leaders have also surrendered over the past few months in Sukma, as the security operations continue.

Back in February, 22 Naxalites had surrendered in Sukma. They surrendered themselves in front of senior police and CRPF officials here under the 'Poona Margem' (New Dawn) rehabilitation scheme of the government.

Providing further details, Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan had said the District Reserve Guard (DRG) Sukma, District Force Sukma, Range Field Team (RFT) Jagdalpur and the CRPF had played a key role in ensuring the surrender of the cadres, which also included a woman.

They were provided an assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy. Further, he said that more than 1,500 Naxalites had surrendered across Chhattisgarh in 2025.

With inputs from Sikandar Khan

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