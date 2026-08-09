Man performs 'tantrik' ritual with Chief Justice's photo to secure kin's bail in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur:

A man was questioned by Bilaspur Police on Saturday after he was allegedly found performing a 'tantrik' ritual at a cremation ground in an attempt to secure bail for a relative arrested in a stabbing case, police said.

The incident took place at a cremation ground in Devri village under Sipat police station limits on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. According to police, villagers noticed four men carrying out suspicious activities at the cremation ground and confronted them. While three of the men managed to flee, one identified as Rishikesh Kumar was caught and handed over to the police. Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh said police recovered several items from the spot, including a fish, lemons, vermilion and photographs.

What happened at the cremation ground?

According to the police, the photographs recovered from the site included those of Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha, two other people, the relative for whom the ritual was allegedly being performed and the victim in the stabbing case. During questioning, Kumar allegedly told police that his relative Priyanshu Bole had been arrested along with some other people in connection with a stabbing case. While one of the accused had been granted bail, the bail applications of the remaining accused were still pending before the court.

Police said Kumar and three friends subsequently went to the cremation ground after watching a video featuring a tantrik who allegedly claimed that performing a particular ritual could help someone secure bail.

Police recover ritual material

Police recovered the items from the cremation ground after the villagers alerted them. The material reportedly included a fish, lemons, vermilion and photographs, which police said were being used as part of the alleged ritual.

The presence of the Chief Justice's photograph at the site added another unusual element to the incident. Police are now investigating the circumstances in which the ritual was planned and whether any other people were involved.

'Bail cannot be obtained by performing any ritual'

SP Rajnesh Singh warned people against resorting to such practices, stressing that legal proceedings cannot be influenced through rituals. "Bail cannot be obtained by performing any ritual. Criminals should reform themselves," Singh said.

He also warned that strict action would be taken against people found performing such rituals. Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

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